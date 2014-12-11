(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 11 New housing prices in Canada rose
0.1 percent in October from September, the third consecutive
month-on-month increase, on strength in the Vancouver
metropolitan area, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The result matched analysts' expectations. Prices in the
Vancouver area grew by 0.4 percent, the largest jump since an
identical increase in April 2010, on higher material costs and
good market conditions.
Vancouver accounts for almost 12 percent of the overall
market. Prices in the combined region of Toronto and Oshawa,
which represent a 28 percent slice, increased by 0.1 percent.
Month on month, prices were up in eight of the 21 major
metropolitan regions, down in three and unchanged in 10. The new
housing price index rose by 1.6 percent compared with October
2013.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and account for two-thirds of new housing.
