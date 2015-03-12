OTTAWA, March 12 New home prices in Canada
slipped by 0.1 percent in January, the first decline at the
national level since July 2010, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Thursday.
That was short of economists' expectations for a gain of 0.1
percent. The combined area of Toronto and Oshawa was the top
contributor, with prices down 0.1 percent, the first decline for
the region since July of last year.
The area's decrease was due to lower negotiated sales prices
as builders offered promotional packages to boost sales. Still,
that was moderated by some reports of higher prices due to
market conditions and increased land costs.
Prices declined in five of the 21 metropolitan areas
included in the index, while five increased. Prices were
unchanged in 11 regions, including oil-sensitive Calgary.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause
for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)