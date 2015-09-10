(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 10 New-home prices in Canada rose in July, driven by gains in Toronto's robust housing market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

The new housing price index rose by 0.1 percent, slightly short of analysts' forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent. Compared with the year before, prices were up 1.3 percent.

The Toronto and Oshawa region led the gain, rising 0.3 percent on the month, with builders citing market conditions and higher labor costs.

Prices in Vancouver, another hot market, also increased by 0.3 percent. But Calgary, which is sensitive to Canada's weakened energy sector, was among the biggest decliners, down 0.3 percent.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which economists are watching closely and account for one-third of new housing. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)