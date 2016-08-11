(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Aug 11 Canadian new housing prices edged
higher in June, adding on to the previous month's robust
acceleration as the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver saw
costs increase again, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Thursday.
The new housing price index was up 0.1 percent in June,
falling short of economists' expectations for a 0.3 percent
gain. Prices had increased by 0.7 percent in May, the fastest
pace in almost nine years.
The Toronto and Oshawa region was the biggest contributor to
June's gain, rising 0.5 percent as builders cited higher labor
costs and prices on new listings.
Prices in Vancouver climbed 0.4 percent. The rapid rise in
prices in the two major cities have raised concerns that their
markets are becoming overheated. Vancouver earlier this month
implemented a new tax on foreign home buyers to try to improve
affordability for residents.
The home price index excludes apartments and condominiums,
which account for about one-third of new housing.
In Calgary, which has been hurt by the oil price slump, new
home prices fell 0.5 percent as builders said they had to offer
promotional prices to encourage sales.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)