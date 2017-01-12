(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Jan 12 Canadian new housing prices rose
0.2 percent in November from October amid price increases across
much of Ontario, the most populous of the country's 10
provinces, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.3 percent
advance. Overall, prices climbed in 10 of the survey's 21
markets, fell in four and were unchanged in seven.
The Ontario cities of London and Hamilton saw the largest
gains - 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively - with builders
citing better market conditions and higher construction costs.
Prices in the combined Toronto-Oshawa region, which accounts
for 27.92 percent of the Canadian market, inched up 0.4 percent.
In Vancouver, where a hot market over recent years has
fueled fears of a housing bubble, prices fell 0.3 percent, the
first drop since January 2015. Lower negotiated selling prices
and new incentives to stimulate sales were the main reasons for
the retreat, said Statscan.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which the federal government says are a particular
cause for concern and which account for one-third of new
housing.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)