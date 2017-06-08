(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada
jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in
almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of
Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The monthly increase was the biggest since the 0.8 percent
advance recorded in May 2016. Compared to April 2016, new house
prices leapt by 3.9 percent, the highest year-on-year since the
4.1 percent seen in May 2008.
The data will undoubtedly fuel worries about a potential
housing bubble in Vancouver and Toronto, where prices grew by
the most in 28 years. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz last
month said hefty Toronto home prices increases were not
sustainable.
Prices in Toronto, which accounts for 25.49 percent of the
Canadian market, surged by 2.1 percent, the highest
month-on-month advance since the 2.8 percent recorded in March
1989. Builders cited a shortage of developed land as one reason.
Vancouver prices climbed by 1.2 percent, their second
consecutive advance. Vancouver is the largest city in the
Pacific province of British Columbia, where the government
imposed a 15 percent property transfer tax on foreign real
estate buyers last August.
The price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which
the government says are a particular cause for concern and which
account for one-third of new housing.
