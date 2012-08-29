* CMHC sees decline in house starts later this year

* Sees stable residential sales through 2013

OTTAWA Aug 29 The Canadian government's housing agency signaled on Wednesday that it is not concerned about a housing bubble forming, declaring that the market is supported by fundamentals.

"Overall, Canadian housing markets are supported by economic and demographic fundamentals; however, CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp) continues to closely monitor activity," the agency said in its second-quarter financial report.

Canada has escaped the depressed real estate conditions seen in the United States and talk instead has focused on whether the market is becoming overheated. The government toughened mortgage rules on June 21 to try to cool the market.

The CMHC also said it expected "some reduction in the current robust pace of housing starts" later this year and next year.

It said residential sales through the Multiple Listings Service would remain relatively stable through 2013. "This stability will help maintain balanced market conditions in most local housing markets of Canada," it said.

The agency said the level of insured mortgages in arrears of 90 days or more declined to 0.35 percent at the end of June from 0.38 percent at the end of March, a much lower level than in the United States.