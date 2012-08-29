EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* CMHC sees decline in house starts later this year
* Sees stable residential sales through 2013
OTTAWA Aug 29 The Canadian government's housing agency signaled on Wednesday that it is not concerned about a housing bubble forming, declaring that the market is supported by fundamentals.
"Overall, Canadian housing markets are supported by economic and demographic fundamentals; however, CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp) continues to closely monitor activity," the agency said in its second-quarter financial report.
Canada has escaped the depressed real estate conditions seen in the United States and talk instead has focused on whether the market is becoming overheated. The government toughened mortgage rules on June 21 to try to cool the market.
The CMHC also said it expected "some reduction in the current robust pace of housing starts" later this year and next year.
It said residential sales through the Multiple Listings Service would remain relatively stable through 2013. "This stability will help maintain balanced market conditions in most local housing markets of Canada," it said.
The agency said the level of insured mortgages in arrears of 90 days or more declined to 0.35 percent at the end of June from 0.38 percent at the end of March, a much lower level than in the United States.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has