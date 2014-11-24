TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's housing market is
modestly overvalued and there is overbuilding in Toronto and
Montreal, but there are few signs of overheating, the federal
housing agency said on Monday as concerns about a housing bubble
persist.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said a new framework to
assess the country's housing market showed conditions were
"broadly consistent" with the growth in Canada's population and
economy, including its low interest rate environment.
"At the national level, other than a modest amount of
overvaluation, we do not detect the presence of other risk
factors such as overheating, price acceleration and
overbuilding," Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist, said in the
report.
"There is, however, a cautionary note with respect to
overbuilding in Toronto and Montreal. The number of units under
construction is elevated in these centers. This could develop
into overbuilding if these units are completed but not sold."
Canada avoided the housing market crash that accompanied the
financial crisis in the United States. But a post-recession
Canadian housing boom, fueled by record-low borrowing costs, has
prompted some analysts to warn a bubble may be in the works.
National prices rose 27.2 percent in the last five years,
according to the Teranet National Bank House Price Index. The
Bank of Canada is expected to keep its main policy interest rate
at 1 percent until late 2015. Five-year fixed mortgage rates
have held below 3 percent.
CMHC said its new House Price Analysis and Assessment
framework is designed to fill gaps in the nation's housing data.
Prominent economists at Canada's major banks complained earlier
in the year that a lack of data makes it difficult to accurately
gauge the housing market.
The report focused on the national market as well as eight
census metropolitan areas (CMAs): Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton,
Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax.
"Risk of overvaluation is most evident in Montreal and
Quebec, but the trend is improving. A modest risk of
overvaluation is also present in Toronto, Calgary and Halifax.
Across the eight CMAs examined, there is no overheating or
acceleration," Dugan said.
Dugan said that to mitigate the risk of overbuilding in
Toronto and Montreal, builders need to "hit the appropriate
balance" in meeting new demand with units that are under
construction but not sold and units that are still in the
planning stage.
