By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Dec 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada were unchanged in November from October, but the Canadian
Real Estate Association revised up its forecasts for sales in
2014 and 2015 amid expectations that low interest rates will
remain support continued strength.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said on
Monday sales activity was flat last month from October. Actual
sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent
from November 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.2 percent from November 2013.
While sales took a breather in November, analysts said
overall conditions remain upbeat as historically low interest
rates keep buyers in the market, and CREA revised up its
forecasts for annual sales in 2014 and 2015.
Canada escaped the U.S. housing crash that accompanied the
2008-09 financial crisis, and home prices have risen sharply, if
not steadily, over the past five years, leading to some concern
about a housing bubble, particularly in major cities.
CREA raised its forecast for sales of existing homes in 2014
to 481,300 a 5.1 percent increase from 2013. In its September
report, CREA had forecast sales of 475,000, a 3.8 percent
increase from 2013.
While such a pace of annual activity is 8 percent below the
record set in 2007, it marks the strongest annual sales since
then, CREA noted.
CREA forecast sales of 485,200 units in 2015, an upward
revision of its September forecast of 473,100 sales, as exports,
job growth and incomes are expected to improve and borrowing
costs tick only slightly higher. That would represent a 0.8
percent increase from 2014.
"While sales nationally are still expected to peak this year
and trend lower throughout 2015, they are not expected to return
to weakened levels recorded in the first quarter of 2014," CREA
said in a statement.
A renewed push lower in borrowing costs suggests continued
momentum heading into 2015, said David Tulk, chief Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities.
"While downside risks to the outlook dominate current
thinking, the challenge posed by household imbalances will only
grow the longer they are left unattended," Tulk said in a note
to clients.
Analysts do not expect Canada's central bank to raise rates
until the second half of 2015.
