OTTAWA Nov 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 2.4 percent in October from September, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.0 percent from October 2015, while its Canadian home price index was up 14.6 percent in October compared with the year before. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Nick Zieminski)