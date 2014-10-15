TORONTO Oct 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada dropped in September from August, the first decline since
January and a sign that momentum in Canada's hot housing market
may finally be waning, the Canadian Real Estate Association said
on Wednesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was down 1.4 percent last month from August.
Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, were up
10.6 percent from September 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.3 percent from September
2013.
