TORONTO Oct 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada dropped in September from August, the first decline since January and a sign that momentum in Canada's hot housing market may finally be waning, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 1.4 percent last month from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, were up 10.6 percent from September 2013.

CREA's home price index rose 5.3 percent from September 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)