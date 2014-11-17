(Adds inventory, price detail; analyst comment)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 17 Sales of existing homes in
Canada edged higher in October from September, the Canadian Real
Estate Association said on Monday, suggesting the housing market
was carrying momentum into the traditionally slower winter
months.
The industry group for real estate agents said sales rose
0.7 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October,
not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.0 percent from October 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.5 percent from October 2013.
The national average price, not seasonally adjusted, was
C$419,699 ($371,054), up 7.1 percent from October 2013.
"Overall not a bad reading on the Canadian housing market,
with lower (borrowing) rates still likely providing support,"
Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a
research note.
Sales in September had declined from August, and analysts
had been forecasting a slowdown in home sales and building this
year after about five years of rising sales and prices, which
had raised fears a housing bubble.
"In many markets that have undergone a correction, sales
activity looks to have picked up again over the past few months,
adding to the excesses that already exist in the household
sector," Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities, said in a research note.
But mortgage rates remain at historic lows, with homebuyers
able to get a five-year fixed rate, the most common mortgage
product in Canada, for less than 3 percent.
"Until the Bank of Canada lifts the overnight rate, which
still looks to be at least a year away, borrowing rates will
continue to remain near historical lows, and the housing market
should remain well supported," Issa said.
CREA said October sales were up from year-earlier levels in
about 70 percent of local markets, led by Vancouver, the Fraser
Valley in British Columbia, Victoria, Calgary and Toronto, which
account for almost 40 percent of national sales activity.
The number of newly listed homes rose 0.8 percent in October
from September, while the national sales-to-new listings ratio
was 55.7 percent. A ratio between 40 and 60 percent is
considered consistent with a balanced housing market.
CREA said there were 5.8 months of national inventory at the
end of October 2014.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum; and
Peter Galloway)