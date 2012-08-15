WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
TORONTO Aug 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada was little changed in July from June, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday, in another sign the country's long-running real estate boom is starting to moderate.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was off 0.01 percent in July from June. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, were up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)