Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Nov 22 Canada's housing market appears to be cooling at a moderate pace rather than crashing, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday in an interview with the Business News Network.
Asked whether he feared housing prices are falling too quickly, Flaherty said he did not. "I'm glad that it is moderating. That was our goal, to reduce demand, especially in the condo sector in Vancouver and Toronto and we've seen that," he said.
"It's a difficult market, it tends to boom and bust ... so we're hoping we can get a middle ground here that will be neither of the above."
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.