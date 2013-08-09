TORONTO Aug 9 Canadian housing starts fell slightly in July from June, according to data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 192,853 units in July, a decline from June and in line with market expectations. The June figure was revised down to 193,797 from 199,586 originally reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 193,500 starts in July.