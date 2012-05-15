* Existing home sales up 11.5 pct for the year
* Prices little changed on monthly, annual basis
* Toronto market strong, while Vancouver cools
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, May 15 Canadian existing home sales
jumped 11.5 percent in April from a year earlier, boosted by a
hot Toronto market, but modest price gains nationally and
sluggish activity in Vancouver suggest the country's housing
boom may be cooling.
The latest data showed a growing divergence between Toronto
and Vancouver, which have both seen bidding wars and foreign
investment spur a post-recession property boom.
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday
that 49,480 homes changed hands across the country last month,
up from 44,370 a year earlier.
The industry group for real estate agents noted year-before
sales were hurt by Finance Minister Jim Flaherty's 2011 decision
to tighten access to government-insured mortgages. That change
was aimed at taming a red-hot housing market and a surge in
household debt levels, both of which have alarmed policymakers.
A TALE OF TWO CITIES
The latest data showed sharp regional differences. Sales
fell 13.2 percent in Vancouver, by far Canada's most expensive
property market, but jumped 14.5 percent in Toronto, where a
boom in condo development has raised bubble fears.
The national average home price rose just 0.9 percent
year-over-year on a non-seasonally adjusted basis to hit
C$375,810 ($375,810).
CREA noted that the divergent fortunes of Toronto and
Vancouver again had a huge influence on the numbers, with the
national average price skewed higher in the spring of 2011 by
record high-end home sales in Vancouver's priciest
neighborhoods.
This April, the average residential selling price in
Vancouver, a popular destination for many Asian buyers, tumbled
nearly 10 percent from a year earlier to C$735,315. The average
price in Toronto jumped 8.4 percent to C$517,556.
"Sales data confirm that high-end activity in Vancouver is
well off the peak levels reached at this time last year, which
is exerting a gravitational pull on the national average price,"
Gregory Klump, CREA's chief economist, said in a statement.
"By contrast, activity in Toronto is stronger this spring
than it was last spring. Higher-priced sales activity there is
on the rise and buoying average prices. As the most active
housing market in Canada, Toronto is the biggest factor
supporting national average price."
Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said
that the overall data points to a "soft landing" in store for
the existing-home market nationally, noting that the pace of
both sales activity and prices has been decelerating gradually
from late last year.
"This report also underscores the dichotomy in the housing
market," Issa said in a note to clients.
"On the one end, Vancouver has been on the decline, while
Toronto remains robust. We expect that the latter will follow
suit later this year, as we expect the Bank of Canada to
gradually withdraw stimulus in the autumn of this year."
BOOM FUELS BUBBLE TALK
Government data earlier this month showed Canadian housing
starts in April blew past forecasts to the highest level since
2007, adding to concern about the potential for a housing
bubble.
Canada avoided the housing boom and bust that helped trigger
the U.S. recession and the global financial crisis. But the
record-low borrowing costs that followed have sent prices and
sales soaring.
Both the federal finance department and the Bank of Canada
have warned repeatedly about Canada's housing market, and
traders have been raising their bets of a interest rate hike
later this year, which is expected to slow down activity.
"Vancouver is clearly weakening," Robert Kavcic, economist
at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients, pointing out
that sales there are 19 percent below the average levels of the
past decade, while Toronto prices continue to rise amid tight
supply conditions.
Even so, Kavcic suggested the broader report should provide
some comfort to policymakers.
"Supply and demand look balanced, with the sales-to-new
listings ratio barely above normal levels, and the months'
supply of homes steady at a historically normal level," he said.
"At the highest level, Canada's housing market hardly seems
worthy of bubble mongering.