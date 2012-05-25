* Strongest gains seen in Toronto
* Finance minister welcomes cooler Vancouver market
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, May 25 Canadian home prices climbed 5.2
percent in April from a year earlier, boosted by strong gains in
the Toronto market as well as increases in Vancouver and
Calgary, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on
Friday.
The rise in the industry group's home price index for April
compared with a 5.1 percent year-on-year gain in March.
Toronto once again posted the biggest increase with prices
jumping 7.9 percent from a year earlier. Prices were up 4.0
percent in Calgary, 3.7 percent in Vancouver, and 2.3 percent in
Montreal.
The rise in Vancouver compared with a 5.3 percent increase
in March. Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters
he welcomed signs that the Vancouver market, Canada's most
expensive, is cooling.
"There's also some moderation in the housing market, which
is the major source of indebtedness for most people in Canada -
the mortgages on their homes; some moderation on the West Coast
in Vancouver," Flaherty said. "I'm not seeing that kind of
moderation in the Toronto market yet."
Canada did not experience the housing market crash that
drove the United States and other Western countries into
recession. Since the recession, the Canadian market has rallied
on record low borrowing costs.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Flaherty have both
expressed concern about the housing boom, with Flaherty
tightening mortgage rules several times to try to cool the
market.
The long upward march in home prices in Toronto has spurred
talk of a real estate bubble, but some economists have said the
prospect of higher interest rates in the next year or two could
prompt a modest correction.
"Canadian home price gains are generally expected to
moderate, but there are a few hot spots where prices are being
fueled by some very strong housing market fundamentals," Wayne
Moen, CREA's president, said in a statement.
"Toronto has less than two months of supply compared to six
months nationally, so it ranks among the tightest of Canadian
housing markets," he said.
CREA's index, which monitors housing prices in five major
urban markets, does not show actual prices.
Single-family home prices drove April's overall gains,
rising 6.4 percent from a year earlier, while apartment unit
prices were up 3.6 percent and townhouse prices climbed 2.7
percent.