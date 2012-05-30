TORONTO May 30 Canadian home prices rose in April from March for the second consecutive month, with prices up in nine of 11 metropolitan markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices climbed 0.8 percent in April from a month earlier, after a 0.5 percent gain in March. The index was up 5.9 percent in April from a year earlier.