TORONTO, June 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada climbed 9 percent in May from a year earlier, but prices fell 0.3 percent, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

Sales slowed by 3.1 percent from April, the organization said.

CREA also updated its resale housing forecast, predicting sales of 475,800 units in 2012, up 3.8 percent from 2011, and sales of 470,200 units in 2013. (Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)