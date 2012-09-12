* Report says Bank of Canada may be lulled into complacency
* Says CPI doesn't use actual housing prices
* Argues that mortgage interest component sends wrong signal
* Says indicator Fed uses is similarly insensitive
OTTAWA, Sept 12 The Bank of Canada needs a
better inflation indicator that captures housing prices properly
so that it does not miss the effects of housing bubbles when it
sets interest rates, a study by the C.D. Howe Institute think
tank said on Wednesday.
In setting rates, the central bank aims to keep inflation,
as measured by Statistics Canada's consumer price index, at 2
percent, but C.D. Howe senior policy analyst Philippe Bergevin
said CPI is relatively insensitive to housing market price
changes.()
"The main concern is that the CPI's insensitivity to housing
could potentially cause the central bank - reassured by its
imperfect indicators that inflation is under control - to keep
rates too low for too long," his report said.
"Of course, the Bank of Canada has access to a wide array of
data that provide information on the housing market but it is
much harder for a central bank to adopt a restrictive monetary
policy, including from a communications perspective, if its
actions cannot directly be linked to its inflation-targeting
mandate, as reflected in its official inflation indicator and
target."
He said for similar technical reasons, the U.S. Federal
Reserve's favored indicator - the price index for personal
consumption expenditures - did not capture the recent housing
boom and bust in the United States.
Statscan's CPI indicator uses assumed prices for dwellings
rather than actual prices for housing, and the inclusion of a
mortgage interest component may actually end up acting
perversely.
"As currently measured, the housing component of the CPI
drops when interest rates fall, which sends the wrong signal
about inflation since lower rates support higher-than-otherwise
housing prices," Bergevin said.
The chief of research in Statistics Canada's CPI division,
Marc Prud'Homme, said the government agency's reports, to some
extent, do reflect housing prices. He said Statscan tries to
separate the consumption cost of a home from the investment
cost, and therefore its reports include figures on depreciation,
taxes and mortgage costs.
"With regards to purchasing a house, there's no generally
accepted way of accurately capturing that portion of a house
price which would be defined, if you want, as consumption," he
said.
He said the difficulty with trying to measure home ownership
costs is so great that some countries, like France, leave it out
of their consumer price baskets altogether.