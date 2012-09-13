* Analysts had forecast 0.2 pct after similar rise in June
* Toronto/Oshawa area shows no rise, Vancouver up 0.1 pct
* Index excludes condos, which have been particularly hot
OTTAWA, Sept 13 New housing prices rose by only
0.1 percent in July from June, and the Toronto and Oshawa area
showed no monthly increase at all, Statistics Canada reported on
Thursday.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tightened mortgage lending
rules in late June, concerned about a possible housing bubble
particularly in the condo markets in Toronto and Vancouver.
However, the new housing price index excludes condominiums.
The Toronto and Oshawa area, while showing no increase from
July, was up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. Vancouver was up
0.1 percent from June and down 0.8 percent from 12 months
earlier.
The median analyst forecast in a Reuters survey was for a
0.2 percent increase in the national index, matching the rise in
June. Year on year, contractors' selling prices were up 2.3
percent.