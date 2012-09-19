TORONTO, Sept 19 Canadian home prices edged higher in August from July but the slower pace of gains and falling prices in three of 11 markets suggested the housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices climbed 0.2 percent in August from a month earlier, the smallest August gain in 12 years. The index was up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, the ninth consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.