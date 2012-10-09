By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Oct 9 Canadian housing starts slowed in
September on declines in the apartment and condo market, but the
fall was not as sharp as expected, Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corp data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts said the market will likely cool further.
Housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate
of 220,215 units in September. That was down from 225,328 units
in August but still well above forecasts for a drop to 207,500,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The August figure was revised up from 224,900 units reported
previously.
"Canadian housing starts continue to run at an elevated
pace, but momentum cooled somewhat in September and for all of
Q3," BMO Financial Group economist Robert Kavcic wrote in a note
to clients. "The gradual cooling will likely persist given the
sales slowdown currently taking place in a number of major
markets."
The CMHC said September's slowdown in starts was mostly due
to a decrease in the urban multiples market -- typically condos
and apartment buildings.
"As expected, the number of multiples starts in Ontario,
particularly in Toronto, reverted back to a level more in line
with the average pace of activity over the last six months,"
said Mathieu Laberge, deputy chief economist at CMHC.
"Following a period of elevated housing starts activity due
to strong volumes of multi-family unit pre-sales in 2010 and
2011, the pace of housing starts is expected to moderate," he
added.
A long run-up in Canadian house prices and a condominium
building boom in Toronto and Vancouver have sparked some concern
of a housing bubble. The International Monetary Fund on Monday
singled out Canada's housing boom as a factor to watch.
The government tightened mortgage lending rules in July to
make it harder for homebuyers to take on too much debt, and the
September housing-starts data is just the latest signal that the
market has begun to cool despite continued low interest rates.
"In our view, Canada still has overbuilding concerns. The
level of household formation does not support the level of
construction activity that we are seeing each month," Francis
Fong, an economist with TD Economics, said in a research note.
"However, given the lower-for-longer interest environment in
which we currently find ourselves, we anticipate a slow
moderation in both new sales and construction activity towards
their long-term trend levels over the next few years," he said.
The rate of urban starts fell by 3 percent to 203,731 units
in September, driven by a slowdown in Ontario's hot condo
sector. National single starts fell 1.4 percent to 67,643 and
multiple starts fell 3.9 percent to 136,088 units, according to
the CMHC report.
Urban starts rose in the Atlantic region, Quebec and the
Prairies, but fell in Ontario and British Columbia, the two
provinces that have had the most overheated housing markets in
the past several years.
Scotia Capital economists Derek Holt and Dov Zigler, in a
research note, said multiple housing starts have returned to
their pre-crisis peaks.
"As inventories stockpile, investor demand wanes and new
projects are pulled, condominium starts are poised to soften
into next year and this will play the greatest role in driving
cooler housing markets."