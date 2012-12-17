TORONTO Dec 17 Sales of existing homes in
Canada fell in November from October and year-over year sales
were down as well, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on
Monday in a report that gave further evidence of a slowdown in
Canada's housing market.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was down 1.7 percent in November from October.
Actual sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, were down
11.9 percent from a year earlier.
CREA's Home Price Index rose 3.5 percent in November, the
smallest gain since May 2011.