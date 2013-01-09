TORONTO Jan 9 Canadian housing starts slowed in
December, but not as sharply as expected, as rural starts
declined but urban starts held steady, Canada Mortgage and
Housing Corp said on Wednesday in a report that confirmed a
housing market slowdown is underway.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts
was 197,976 units in December, down slightly from 201,376 units
in November. The November figure was revised up from the 196,125
units reported previously.
The number of starts in December was above the forecasts of
analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 195,000 starts.