TORONTO, March 8 Canadian housing starts climbed
in February as multi-family construction rebounded in Ontario
and Quebec, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Friday in a
report that nevertheless showed the housing market is continuing
to moderate.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts
was 180,719 units in February, up from 158,998 in January. The
January figure was revised down from the 160,577 units reported
previously.
The number of starts in February was slightly above the
175,000 starts expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The six-month trend level in housing starts was 195,087,
continuing a downward slope that began in the middle of 2012,
when Canada's red-hot housing market peaked.
"The trend in total housing starts continued to moderate in
February. Moderation in economic fundamentals in the second half
of 2012 has led to more modest housing demand and builders are
adjusting accordingly," Mathieu Laberge, deputy chief economist
at CMHC, said in a statement.
The bounce-back in the standalone monthly rate of housing
starts was fueled by a rebound in Ontario and Quebec starts in
multi-family homes, typically condos.
Urban starts rose 18.4 percent in February to 161,631 units,
led by a 27.7 percent increase in multiple urban starts to
99,022 units. Single urban starts rose 6.1 percent to 62,609
units in February, the CMHC said.
Urban starts rose 46.8 percent in Ontario, 34.9 percent in
Quebec, 2.1 percent in British Columbia and 1.5 percent in the
Prairies. Urban starts slumped 31.7 percent in Atlantic Canada.