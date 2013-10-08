BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
TORONTO Oct 8 Canadian housing starts rose more than expected in September, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 193,600 units last month, up from an upwardly revised 184,000 in August and surpassing analysts' expectations for 185,000.
Housing starts in August were initially reported as 180,300.
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: