TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's federal housing agency
bumped up its forecast for housing starts in 2013 but trimmed
expectations for 2014, setting an essentially flat outlook for a
once-roaring market.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said housing starts
would be in a range of 179,300 to 190,600 units in 2013, with a
point forecast, or most likely outcome, of 185,000. That is up
from an August estimate of 182,800.
The pace of starts in 2014 will be in a range of 163,700 to
205,700 units, with a point forecast of 184,700. That is down
from CMHC's August estimate of 186,600 housing starts.
Both forecasts represent a sharp slowdown from the 2012 pace
of housing starts at 214,827 units.