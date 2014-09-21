By Jeffrey Hodgson
| TORONTO, Sept 21
TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's Conservative
government has no immediate plans for a shift in mortgage rules,
its finance minister said on Sunday, amid speculation
policymakers want banks to take more of the risk in mortgage
lending.
The federal government provides mortgage insurance through
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) to qualified home buyers
who make a down payment of less than 20 percent. Canadian banks
rely on this government-backed insurance to reduce the risk on
their balance sheets.
"We do over the longer term want to reduce the government
involvement in the mortgage market, not eliminate it, but reduce
it gradually. We do not have in mind any major moves in this
regard," Finance Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on a call
following a Group of 20 meeting in Australia.
"Anything that we might consider would be of a marginal
nature like some of the steps that have been taken. There have
been quite a few of them as you know over the last five years or
so to take the froth out of the market."
The Conservatives have tightened eligibility for this type
of government-backed mortgage insurance several times, hoping to
push more marginal buyers out of the market and cool the housing
market boom - fuelled by low borrowing costs - that has followed
the financial crisis.
On Friday, CMHC Chief Executive Evan Siddall said the
federal housing agency was looking at ideas to improve the
housing finance system, including risk-sharing with lenders.
In a Sept. 20 interview, Oliver told Reuters the government
was watching the domestic housing market and the high level of
consumer indebtedness very closely but did not believe there was
a bubble.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)