TORONTO Dec 8 Canadian housing starts rebounded as expected in November after an October slowdown, data from the federal housing agency showed on Monday, suggesting low borrowing costs helped support growth in the closely watched market.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 195,620 units in November, from 183,659 in October.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 195,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul)