OTTAWA Feb 6 Canada's federal housing agency
softened its forecast for housing starts in 2015, saying it
expects the pace of new home construction to gradually moderate
in the coming years.
Although the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Friday
it expects employment and disposable income to continue to
support the country's robust housing market, it noted the
downside risks have increased since its October forecast because
of the decline in oil prices.
As such, the CMHC said it had widened its forecast ranges
for starts, sales and average prices.
Housing starts are expected to range between 154,000 and
201,000 units this year, with a point forecast, or most likely
outcome, of 187,400 units, the CMHC said.
That is slightly lower than the forecast it gave in October
of a range of 172,800 to 204,000 units, with a point forecast of
189,500. Under its base case scenario, starts will decline by 1
percent compared to 2014, CMHC said.
"Lower oil prices will negatively affect oil-producing
economies like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and
Labrador, which will only be partly offset by the positive
effects of lower exchange rates and interest rates across all
provinces," said CMHC's chief economist Bob Dugan.
For 2016, the CMHC expects a range of 148,000 units to
203,000 units, with a point forecast of 185,100.
Canada avoided the worst of the global financial crisis and
has seen its housing market accelerate amidst years of low
interest rates.
Most economists and policymakers still expect the market to
see a soft landing, though the sharp drop in the price of oil
has raised some uncertainty around Canada's economic outlook.
Oil is a major export for Canada.
The agency expects average home prices to increase by 1.5
percent compared to last year, while existing home sales are
seen as unchanged.
