OTTAWA, March 4 Canada's federal housing agency
on Wednesday confirmed it told the finance ministry last year
that it was concerned about high household debt levels and
elevated prices in some urban markets.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) made the
comments in a confidential May 2014 memorandum in which it
called for a "soft landing adjustment" for a robust housing
market that has been fueled by low interest rates.
"We are, however, concerned about reduced household
flexibility resulting from elevated debt levels as well as
diversion of capital into residential housing investments," the
memo said.
"Likewise, elevated prices in some urban markets further
compound affordability concerns," the memo said.
The CMHC provided a copy of the memo to Reuters after the
Blacklock's Reporter online website first reported it.
Canada tightened the rules around government-backed
mortgages four times between 2008 and 2012 in a bid to cool the
market.
The CMHC memo also said the agency would "look at options
for loan-level risk sharing with lenders to reduce risk,
increase market discipline and further optimize taxpayer
exposure" but details of its proposals were censored.
The CMHC last month softened its forecast for housing starts
in 2015, saying it expects the pace of new home construction to
gradually moderate in the coming years.
Canada's household debt-to-income ratio hit a record high in
the third quarter of 2014.
