TORONTO May 13 Canadian home prices rose in April from a month and year earlier, but the pace of the gains was slower than in March, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month from March. Prices were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier and hit a new national peak. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alden Bentley)