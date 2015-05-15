(Adds regional details, inventory and supply)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO May 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada rose in April from March as home buyers were encouraged
by low mortgage rates and a spring surge in listings, the
Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity grew 2.3 percent last month from March, the third
consecutive monthly gain. Actual sales for April, not seasonally
adjusted, jumped 10 percent from April 2014.
CREA Chief Economist Gregory Klump said sellers in and
around Toronto, Canada's largest housing market, had
increasingly delayed listing their homes until spring.
"The busy spring home buying and selling season has become
that much busier as a result of sellers waiting until winter has
faded before listing," he said.
Prices continued to increase compared to a year earlier in
most markets, with CREA's home price index up 4.97 percent from
April 2014.
Prices fell, however, compared to a month ago and six months
ago in the energy heartland of Calgary, where low oil prices
have sideswiped the economy.
Canada escaped the U.S. housing market crash of six years
ago, but analysts have fretted about the length of its housing
boom and are divided over whether an eventual slowdown will be a
U.S.-style collapse or a soft landing.
The number of newly listed homes was up just 0.1 percent
nationally as declining listings in Vancouver, Victoria and
Calgary offset much of the rising supply elsewhere.
The national sales-to-new listings ratio was 55.3 percent in
April, up from 50.4 percent three months earlier, as the ratio
has steadily risen along with sales so far this year, CREA said.
That remains within what is considered balanced territory
between 40 and 60 percent.
There were 5.9 months of inventory at the end of April, down
from 6.1 months in March and 6.5 months at the end of January,
when it was at its highest in nearly two years.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)