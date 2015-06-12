TORONTO, June 12 Canadian home prices rose in May from a month and year earlier, and the pace of the gains was higher than in April, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.9 percent last month from April. Prices were up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)