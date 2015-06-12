BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TORONTO, June 12 Canadian home prices rose in May from a month and year earlier, and the pace of the gains was higher than in April, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.9 percent last month from April. Prices were up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)