TORONTO, Sept 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in August from July, as strength in the two big markets of Vancouver and Toronto offset weakness elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.3 percent last month from July. Actual sales for August, not seasonally adjusted, rose 4.0 percent from August 2014.

CREA's home price index rose 6.43 percent from August 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)