OTTAWA Oct 6 Nearly one in six Canadians would
be overburdened by a C$500 ($382.03) increase in their monthly
mortgage payments should interest rates rise, a survey showed on
Tuesday, highlighting concerns about whether homeowners have
taken on too much debt.
A survey released by Bank of Montreal's Wealth Institute
found 16 percent of Canadians said they would not be
able to afford such an increase in their mortgage under a higher
interest rate scenario.
Twenty-seven percent said they would need to review their
budgets to afford the higher payments, while 26 percent said
they would feel concerned but could probably handle it.
Just 9 percent of those polled said they could easily handle
the higher cost.
While interest rate increases are seen as being a long way
off for Canada, economists have warned that the central bank
will need to be careful not to raise too fast so that consumers
can adjust.
Canada's housing market has been a source of strength for
the economy in the years since the global financial crisis, but
rising prices and record-high debt levels have raised fears the
market is over-valued and could be due for a correction or
crash.
The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates twice this year to
offset the impact of cheaper oil on the economy, acknowledging
as it did so the risks from "household imbalances."
In the midst of low oil prices, the bank said earlier this
year that the most important domestic financial system risk is
that jobs and income decline enough to reduce Canadians' ability
to pay their debt, leading to a housing correction.
So far, despite layoffs in the energy sector, the broad
labor market has been resilient.
Nearly half of those surveyed felt that the debt level of
Canadians has been influenced by higher real estate values,
while 40 percent thought it was due to low interest rates.
