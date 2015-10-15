UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
TORONTO Oct 15 Canadian home prices rose in September from a month ago and a year earlier, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.6 percent last month from August. Prices were up 5.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.