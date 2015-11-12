Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
TORONTO Nov 12 Canadian home prices rose in October from a month ago and a year earlier, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.1 percent last month from September. Prices were up 5.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.