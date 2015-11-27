TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's federal housing agency
is expecting to see more homeowners fall behind in their
mortgage payments in the western part of the country as a
prolonged slump in oil prices hit household budgets and the
once-soaring housing market.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, which insures the bulk
of Canadian home loans, said woes in the energy sector have not
yet hit homeowners' ability to make their house payments, but
signs of some distress will show up soon.
"We have not seen a significant change in our arrears rate,
but ... it's a little bit too soon for that to work its way
through the system," CMHC vice-president Steven Mennill told
reporters on a conference call.
"We are anticipating a slightly higher arrears rate in those
provinces, should the economic weakness persist."
Canada's housing market has boomed since 2009 but signs of
weakness have shown up in regions outside the two largest
markets, Toronto and Vancouver.
Analysts have long warned the market could be a bubble, but
are divided over whether prudent lending standards and low
interest rates will allow a soft landing, or a U.S. style crash.
While national prices have risen 5.6 percent in the last 12
months, the energy capital of Calgary has seen prices fall about
1 percent since peaking in Oct 2014, according to the
Teranet-National Bank price index.
The arrears rate in the province of Alberta was 0.28 percent
in the third quarter of 2015, up slightly from the start of the
year but still below the national arrears rate of 0.35 percent,
the CHMC report showed.
Mennil said the government insurer has also seen a modest
reduction in new insurance volumes in the western Prairie
provinces, which do not include British Columbia. He said that
suggests homebuying is slowing, but he believes new loans are
less risky than in previous quarters.
"If anything we've seen an improvement in overall borrower
quality and the risk profile of those loans - so volumes are
slightly down but the actual quality of the business is slightly
higher," he told reporters.
