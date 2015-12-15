TORONTO Dec 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada rose in November from October as gains in Toronto and
Vancouver once again helped offset softness in other markets, a
report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on
Tuesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was up 1.8 percent last month from October.
Actual sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, rose 10.9
percent from November 2014.
CREA's home price index rose 7.1 percent from November 2014.
