TORONTO, June 14 Canadian home prices rose in May from a month earlier, and were well up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.8 percent last month from April. Prices were up 9 percent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)