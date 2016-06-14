BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
TORONTO, June 14 Canadian home prices rose in May from a month earlier, and were well up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.8 percent last month from April. Prices were up 9 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)