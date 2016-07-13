TORONTO, July 13 Canadian home prices rose in June from a month earlier, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 2.3 percent last month from May. Prices were up 10 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matt Scuffham)