OTTAWA Aug 12 Canadian home prices rose in July from a month earlier, driven by gains in major cities in Ontario and British Columbia, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 2.0 percent last month from June. Prices were up 10.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)