OTTAWA Oct 13 Canadian home prices rose in September from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the nation's largest market, and inched up in Vancouver, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month from August. Prices were up 11.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)