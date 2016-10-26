OTTAWA Oct 26 There is strong evidence that
many Canadian housing markets are overvalued, the federal
housing agency said on Wednesday, but it tempered the warning
with a forecast projecting cooler housing starts, sales and
prices in 2017 and 2018.
"Canada now shows strong evidence of problematic conditions
overall due to overvaluation and price acceleration," the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp said in its quarterly housing market
assessment.
"However, the combination of overvaluation and overbuilding
should help slow the growth in resales and house prices and lead
to a moderation in the pace of housing starts," it said.
The head of the CMHC Evan Siddall warned last week that the
agency would raise its overall risk rating for the national
housing market to "strong" for the first time because
affordability concerns have spread beyond the two most expensive
markets, Toronto and Vancouver.
The federal government earlier this month tightened mortgage
lending and tax rules in a bid to prevent homebuyers from taking
on too much debt and to make foreign investment harder, the
latest attempt by policymakers to prevent a U.S.-style housing
crash after the boom.
