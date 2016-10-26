(Adds economist comment, regional details)
By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA Oct 26 There is strong evidence that
many Canadian housing markets are overvalued, the federal
housing agency said on Wednesday, but it tempered the warning
with a forecast projecting cooler housing starts, sales and
prices in 2017 and 2018.
It was the first time the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
acknowledged problems in Canada's overall housing market despite
years of warnings from analysts about a potential bubble and
repeated moves by government to tighten mortgage lending rules.
"We now see strong evidence of problematic conditions
overall nationally. This is fueled by overvaluation - meaning
house prices remain higher than the level of personal disposable
income, population growth and other fundamentals would support,"
CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan said in the report.
But the agency, which is also responsible for insuring the
bulk of Canadian mortgages issued by banks and other big
lenders, said the high prices and overbuilding should dampen
future growth in prices and homebuilding.
The head of the CMHC Evan Siddall warned last week that the
agency would raise its overall risk rating for the national
housing market to "strong" for the first time because
affordability concerns have spread beyond the two most expensive
markets, Toronto and Vancouver.
It had previously warned about overvaluation and
overbuilding in several cities, but never the Canadian market as
a whole.
The government in October tightened mortgage and tax rules
in a bid to prevent homebuyers from taking on too much debt and
to make foreign investment harder, the latest attempt by
policymakers to prevent a U.S.-style housing crash after the
boom.
In its quarterly report, the CMHC said the two hottest
cities, Toronto and Vancouver, should cool in 2017 or 2018, in
part due to rising mortgage rates and high prices and, in the
case of Vancouver, a tax on foreign homebuyers that took effect
in August.
Canadian home prices were up 11 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier, driven by a 15 percent gain in
Vancouver and a 13 percent rise in Toronto, the agency said.
Excluding the two cities, home prices decreased 3 percent in the
quarter.
It said housing construction is expected to decline slightly
in 2016 and 2017 to levels "more consistent with economic and
demographic fundamentals" before stabilizing in 2018. Sales of
existing homes will decline in 2017 and level off in 2018, while
the pace of price gains will cool in 2017 and 2018.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Tom Brown)