OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada's rental vacancy rate
edged up in 2016 as the supply of apartments increased, but
rental housing was harder to find in Vancouver and Toronto,
where a long housing boom has driven real estate investment and
a condo building boom.
Canada's vacancy rate increased to 3.4 percent in October
from 3.3 percent a year earlier, as the number of new units
hitting the market outpaced the rise in occupancy, the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Monday.
Several cities bucked the trend, however, with the market
tightening in Vancouver and Toronto, where the vacancy rate fell
to 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
The tight market drove rents higher as well, with the
average cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment up 5.7 percent
in Vancouver and 3.1 percent in Toronto from a year earlier,
well above Canada's 1.5 percent annual inflation rate.
Years of bidding wars and rising house prices in Vancouver
and Toronto have sparked fears of a Canadian housing bubble and
spurred foreign investment in condominiums, though the housing
market in the rest of the country has largely cooled.
The oil and commodity slump doused rental demand in the
energy heartland of Alberta, where the vacancy rate swelled to
8.1 percent from 5.6 percent a year earlier. Rents in the
province dropped 5.0 percent for the year, with the cost of
renting a two-bedroom apartment falling 7.5 percent in Calgary,
where many oil companies are headquartered.
The federal housing agency noted that fewer renters moved to
home ownership in 2016 in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province. Double-digit annual increases in Toronto home prices
have made a home purchase unaffordable for many, and the
government has moved several times in recent years to make it
harder for home buyers to take on too much debt to get into the
market.
