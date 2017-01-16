OTTAWA Jan 16 Sales of Canadian homes rose 2.2 percent in December from November, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 5.0 percent from December last year, while home prices were up 14.2 percent from a year ago, according to the group's home price index.

