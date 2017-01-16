(Adds background on mortgage regulations, economist comment)
OTTAWA Jan 16 Sales of Canadian homes rose 2.2
percent in December from November, regaining some of the
momentum after tighter mortgage rules sideswiped sales in
November, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association
showed on Monday.
The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally
adjusted, were down 5.0 percent from December last year, while
home prices were up 14.2 percent from a year ago, according to
the group's home price index.
CREA said December's rebound recovered less than half of the
drop in November, when sales posted their biggest monthly
decline in more than four years after tighter mortgage rules
came into effect.
Canada has repeatedly reined in mortgage lending in a bid to
cool hot housing markets. While most markets have cooled,
double-digit price gains in Toronto have helped buoy the
national market.
CREA said 2017 resale activity should be lower than 2016,
given the tighter mortgage regulations.
"Home sales are unlikely to benefit the Canadian economy as
much in 2017 as they did in 2016," Gregory Klump, CREA's chief
economist, said in the report.
"New regulations mean that in order to qualify for a
mortgage, home buyers will either have to save longer for a
bigger down payment or purchase a lower priced home. In urban
centres where the latter are in short supply, that's likely to
translate into fewer sales," Klump added.
The December report showed sales activity was up in about 60
percent of all local markets in the month, led by Calgary and
Edmonton. The two cities in Canada's energy patch have rallied
after large declines in November but are well off their housing
peaks amid a two-year slump in oil prices.
Prices hit new record highs in Victoria and the Greater
Toronto Area, CREA said. The two cities have seen demand rise in
the months since a 15 percent foreign buyers tax was levied in
Vancouver in August. The tax was imposed after local residents
complained that wealthy foreigners, mostly from mainland China,
were driving prices out of reach.
Tight supply continues to make it a seller's market, the
report showed. The number of newly listed homes fell 3.0 percent
in December from November, driving the sales-to-new listings
ratio to 63.5 percent. A ratio between 40 and 60 percent is
considered a balanced market.
The number of months of inventory fell to 4.6 percent from
4.8 percent in the previous month, CREA said.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Chizu Nomiyama)